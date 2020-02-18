150 students take part in quiz contest

D. Muthamilselvan, Director, CARE Academy, Tiruchi, handing over the prize to winner of Master Mind 2020 in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

18 February 2020 20:04 IST

Nearly 150 students from about 25 colleges in Tiruchi and neighbouring districts participated in Master Mind 2020, an annual contest, held in the city on Tuesday.

After the first-stage of screening with a quiz on India, a group of 50 selected students moved to Group Dynamics round wherein contestants spoke for and against the topic, “Corporate jobs are a new form of slavery.”

Ten of the best contestants made it to the final round, a ‘Stress Interview,’ which tested the poise of students in battling provocative questions.

The students were judged by a panel led by G. Balakrishnan, quiz master and former Vice-Principal, St. Joseph’s College.

After the day-long gruelling sessions, L. Mubeena Thasneem, a student of AIMAN College of Arts and Science in the city emerged the winner of Master Mind 2020. V.S. Khaauvyaa of Cauvery College for Women finished the runner up and A. Mohan Raj of Government Arts and Science College, Kumulur, bagged the third position.

The top three prize winners walked away with cash rewards.

“This is the 17th consecutive year that the contest is being organised in the city,” said P.V. Devaraj, convenor, Master Mind.

D. Muthamilselvan, Director, CARE Academy, distributed the prizes.