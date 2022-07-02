148 test positive for COVID-19 in central region

July 02, 2022 20:57 IST

A total of 148 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday.

Tiruchi continued to record the most number of cases in the region, with 72 persons testing positive for the virus. Perambalur recorded 16 cases, Thanjavur 14 and Ariyalur 12. All the other districts in the region recorded less than 10 cases with nine persons each testing positive in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts, seven in Karur,five in Mayiladuthurai and four in Pudukottai.

With Saturday’s tally, the number of persons undergoing treatment, including home treatment, rose up to 361. Thanjavur had 72 active cases, Perambalur 67, Tiruvarur, 39, Nagapattinam 34, Ariyalur 33, Pudukottai 28, Mayiladuthurai 27 and Karur 23.