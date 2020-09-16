12 missing idols: case booked

TIRUCHI

16 September 2020 23:18 IST

The Idol Wing CID has registered a case in connection with missing stone idols of Balambigai-Kailasanathar Temple at Kallangudi in Ariyalur district.

Sources said 12 idols, including Ganapathy, Dakshinamurthy, Bhairavar and Balambigai, all said to be several centuries old, were allegedly stolen from the temple before 2002.

Advertising

Advertising

But no complaint was lodged by the then Executive Officer of the Temple. However, N. Ramesh, Executive Officer-In-Charge of the temple, filed a complaint a few days ago. Based on it, the Idol Wing CID registered a case under sections 457 (2) (trespass and house break) and 380 (2) (theft of idols of worship) of Indian Penal Code.

Idol Wing CID Deputy Superintendent of Police Kathiravan had been appointed as investigation officer in connection with the case, a release said.