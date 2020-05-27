ThiruvananthapuramThiruvananthapuram 27 May 2020 11:29 IST
Youth panel’s complaint redressal goes online
The Kerala State Youth Commission’s complaint redressal procedure has gone online in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.
The first complaint was from V.R. Rahul of Varanad, Cherthala, through a video conference. He had said that he could not apply for government jobs under sports quota, as he had lost his sports certificate during the floods.
Following the commission’s intervention, a copy of the certificate was received from the Directorate of General Education. The commission was considering holding online adalats too.
