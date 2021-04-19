Water supply to be hit in capital tomorrow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 April 2021 19:04 IST

Modernisation works to be carried out on two water treatment plants

Water supply to city areas will be disrupted on Wednesday due to a 12-hour shutdown planned on two water treatment plants at Aruvikkara for carrying out modernisation works, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) said.

The 72-mld and 75-mld plants will remain shut from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If the work is over by 8 p.m., pumping will restart at 9 p.m., restoring supply to low-lying areas by Wednesday night. Supply to high-line areas will be restored by Thursday morning, the KWA said.

Under a modernisation programme for the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-assisted water supply projects, a high-tension power connection for the 72 mld plant is being shifted to a newly-constructed 11 kV sub-station. Other works being taken up include the installation of a new 645 HP raw water pump, interconnection to the JICA water tank and allied works.

Advertising

Advertising

Supply to the following areas in the Observatory Zone will be disrupted: Thycaud, Valiyasala, Sangeetha Nagar, Kannetumukku, Jagathy, Vazhuthacaud, Edappazhanji, Forest Office Road, Lenin Nagar, Vellayambalam, Althara Nagar, MG Road, Secretariat, Statue, MLA Quarters, General Hospital, Vanchiyoor, Palayam, Vikas Bhavan, police quarters, Plamoodu, Thekkumoodu, Mulavana, Varambasseri, Gowreesapattom, Kannamoola, Kumarapuram, Chittikunnu, Pettah, Anayara, Chakkai, Karikkakom, Vettucaud, Shangumugham, Thumba, Observatory Hills, Nandavanam, Vanross Junction, Ootukuzhi, Gandhariamman Kovil, Manjalikulam road, Ayurveda College junction, Pulimoodu and Ambujavilasam Road.

Supply to the following areas in the Peroorkada zone will be affected: Chempazhanthy, Njandoorkonam, Powdikonam, Chellamangalam, Sreekaryam, Ulloor, Cheruvaickal, Akkulam and Pound Kadavu wards. Supply will be partially hit in the Attipra ward.

In the Thirumala zone, supply to Kallumala, Parekovil, Moonamoodu, Kalady South, Maruthoorkadavu, Nedungad, Melarannoor and high-line areas in the Karamana and Thirumala KWA section limits will be hit.

For tanker water supply, the public can contact the helpline number 8547697340.