Water supply to be disrupted in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 July 2021 20:53 IST

This is owing to works on installing a flow meter on the main pipeline carrying drinking water to the capital city

Water supply to several city areas will be disrupted on Saturday (July 10) owing to works on installing a flow meter on the main pipeline carrying drinking water to the capital city.

The 86 mld water treatment plant at Aruvikkara will be shut down for 14 hours on Saturday for the work, which is being taken up under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme for modernising water supply.

Supply to Thiruvananthapuram Corporation wards in the Peroorkada, Kowdiar, Pongumoodu and Kazhakuttam section office limits of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) will be disrupted, the KWA said on Thursday. Supply to areas coming under the Palayam and Pattoor KWA section offices also will be partially affected due to work on establishing an alternate water supply exclusively to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Tanker lorries

The vending point at PTP Nagar will be operational for water supply through tanker lorries on Saturday. For tanker supply, city residents can contact the following control room numbers: 1916 (toll free), 8547697340, 8547638181.

The public can also use the Smart Trivandrum app of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and the numbers 9496434488 and 0471-2377701 for tanker supply.

Water supply to the low-lying regions will be restored by July 11 morning. In the high-line areas, supply is expected to be restored by July 11 evening.