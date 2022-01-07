Water awards: Kerala capitalstands first in south zone

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 January 2022 23:42 IST

Thiruvananthapuram has been adjudged the best district in the south zone in the 3rd National Water Awards announced in New Delhi on Friday.

The award, instituted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, is meant to encourage and recognise exemplary work in the field of water resources management. Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh stood second in the south zone.

Elapully grama panchayat in Palakkad district came third on the list of best grama panchayats in the south zone.

Thiruvananthapuram district won laurels for activities aimed at water conservation and reduction of pollution of waterbodies, the district administration said in a statement. The measures adopted for the rejuvenation of the Karamana river and other waterbodies contributed to the district's achievement at the national level, it said.

According to the district administration, 4,745 separate works aimed at water conservation were undertaken in recent years. This included micro-irrigation schemes, rainwater harvesting and projects undertaken as part of the Haritha Keralam Mission.

District Collector Navjot Khosa lauded the cooperation extended by people's representatives, local bodies and government employees to these initiatives.