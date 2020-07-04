Filmmaker Vidhu Vincent cuts ties with Women in Cinema Collective

Vidhu Vincent

KOCHI

04 July 2020 14:09 IST

The director has cited personal and political reasons for her decision

Filmmaker Vidhu Vincent has severed ties with the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).

The writer-director took to social media on Saturday to announce that she was ending her journey with WCC on personal and political reasons. "I am extending all support to the agreeable efforts by WCC to help women make films and create a women-friendly atmosphere within and outside cinema. I wish the collective gain strength through self-critique," she said.

Vidhu entered the tinsel world through the award-winning movie 'Manhole' in 2016. She was among those who formed the WCC in 2017 following a woman actor's complaint of sexual assault that rocked the Malayalam film industry.

Advertising

Advertising

Actor Dileep was arrested for his alleged involvement in the case and later released on bail. The forum was floated after a group of women actors and technicians echoed the view that the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) was shielding the actor.

On the relevance of WCC, Vidhu had earlier said that it was a necessity of the time to ensure a conducive workspace for women and to make our voices heard.

"We have realised that we are more powerful as a group to stand up against the social order that prevents women from being an equal participant in filmmaking instead of leading isolated struggles. We don’t believe that politics and art are separate and strongly believe that such an understanding is quite crucial for our existence," she said.

'Stand Up', starring Nimisha Sajayan and Rajisha Vijayan, was her latest directorial venture.