Vconsol to help students perform well in exams

Thiruvananthapuram

21 October 2020 08:18 IST

Platform can host more people using less data

The district panchayat and the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) have roped in the award-winning Techgentsia Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd. to support students from Classes 10 to 12 to perform well in the public examinations.

The Vidyajyothi scheme that had been launched by the district panchayat in association with DIET a few years ago was found to be very successful. However, with schools still closed owing to the pandemic and classes remaining digital as part of the State government’s First Bell programme, the challenge was how to ensure that Vidyajyothi study material, prepared by expert teachers in an easy-to-understand format, reached students.

It is to overcome these challenges that the district panchayat turned to Vconsol, developed by Techgentsia that won the Union government’s ‘Grand challenge for developing video conference solution.’

Increase in reach

Not only does Vconsol reduce data use, it can include more people thus increasing its reach, Techgentsia CEO Joy Sebastian was quoted in a statement.

At a time, nearly 300 students can watch the classes. Through the link provided to a school, the students can not only watch the classes taken by the teachers but also interact with them and clear their doubts.

Classes can also be recorded and stored on Vconsol. Students who cannot log in for the online classes can watch these recorded classes whenever possible.

The services of Vconsol were bring provided completely free, district panchayat Education standing committee chairperson V. Ranjith said.

Activities connected with the First Bell classes and teachers’ classes shot in a studio by DIET can be conveyed to students, DIET Principal in-charge T.R. Sheejakumari said. PTA meets, and meeting of district education officials too can be organised via Vconsol.