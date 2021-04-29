Vaccination likely to go full swing from today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 April 2021 00:51 IST

15,000 doses to be administered, one lakh doses arriving

COVID-19 vaccination is expected to go full swing on Thursday, even as the district is waiting for word on fresh vaccine supplies which would be required to sustain the vaccination programme.

The district received 20,000 doses on Tuesday and this will be administered via 114 public health facilities. On Wednesday, 7,823 vaccine doses were administered in the district, which included 7,156 doses of Covishield and 667 doses of Covaxin.

In all, 4,008 people received their second dose of Covishield, and 190 people, the second dose of Covaxin. A total of 2,472 people received their first Covishield jab, and 459, the Covaxin jab. As many as 694 front-line workers also received their second dose, which included 676 Covishield and 18 Covaxin doses.

Vaccination was held smoothly in five sessions at the Jimmy George Stadium where the health officials had introduced strict time-slot management to manage the crowds, health officials said. Health officials are hoping to administer 15,000 doses, which would include around 500 doses of Covaxin, on Thursday.

Of this, 2,000 Covishield doses will be supplied to the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium. The Covaxin doses will be issued through three facilities including the Fort Taluk Hospital and Coastal Specialty Hospital, Valiyathura. Private health facilities are unlikely to receive vaccine allocation from this supply. Meanwhile, health officials here are also waiting for word on fresh supplies to keep the vaccination moving forward.

Not confirmed

A senior health official said that a supply of one lakh doses is likely to arrive on Thursday, but this yet to be confirmed.

“'We have not received any confirmation yet. But it is likely that supply will be for the four southern districts combined. And it is also not clear what the quota for the Thiruvananthapuram district will be,” the official said.