Three State start-ups win laurels

Thiruvananthapuram

07 October 2020 08:29 IST

National awards announced in 32 categories across 12 sectors

Three start-ups from the State are among the winners of the first edition of the National Startup Awards announced on Tuesday in 32 categories across 12 sectors.

NAVA Design & Innovation and Genrobotics Innovations, which were incubated by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), were among the awardees along with God’s Own Food Solutions, also from the State.

Toddy tapping

NAVA won the award in recognition of its solar-powered device for toddy extraction.

Advertising

Advertising

Capable of improving the efficiency of toddy tapping by 72 times, the device facilitates cutting, beating and collection of the beverage.

Genrobotics earned the recognition for its product named Bandicoot, billed as the world’s first robotic scavenger that cleans manholes and helps stamp out manual scavenging.

Jackfruit flour

God’s Own Food Solutions won the award in the food-processing sector for its patented green flour product named jackfruit365, which the jury noticed has “streamlined the organised market for Indian Jackfruits.”

Virtual felicitation

Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal declared the winners at a virtual felicitation ceremony in Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Conceived by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the awards are in recognition of outstanding start-ups and ecosystem enablers that are building innovative products or solutions, it has been informed.