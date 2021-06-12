Thiruvananthapuram enters total lockdown

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 June 2021 11:22 IST

Police screen vehicles at 70 check-points, six entry points to city barricaded

The State capital entered the two-day total lockdown declared by the government on Saturday in a bid to further rein in the COVID-19 spread.

While Thiruvananthapuram district had witnessed a considerable fall in the number of new cases last week, its test positivity rate rose to 16.88% on Friday, a few days after it had dropped below 15%. Staring at the prospect of yet another wave, the district administration and the police have clamped down on public movement.

The city remained largely deserted during the initial hours of the day with the police screening vehicles at 70 check-points designated across police station limits. Besides, the six entry points to the city have been barricaded to permit entry and exit for only those who require emergency medical attention or others exempted by the government from the purview of the restrictions.

KSRTC suspends service

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which had commenced long-distance services some days ago, has suspended services for the weekend. The public utility will, however, conduct special services to hospitals and transport teachers to valuation camps for SSLC and Plus Two examinations in the district.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said people headed to the airport and railway stations would be allowed to travel if they produced tickets or other travel documents. Likewise, people would be permitted to go to vaccination centres. Self-declaration forms must be used only for essential activities, including medical purposes.

‘No’ to walks

Medical stores and outlets selling milk, vegetables and food items can function on both days, but major commercial establishments, including supermarkets, will not be allowed to operate. Take-away services will not be permitted in eateries and only home delivery of parcels will be allowed. Curbs have also been placed on the early morning and evening walks.

Patrol teams will be deployed to ensure that commercial outlets adhere to the permitted time of functioning. Cases will be booked against traders who fail to ensure physical distancing.