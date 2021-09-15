Thiruvananthapuram Corporation slaps ₹15,000 fine on waste dumpers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 September 2021 18:42 IST

Two persons collected waste from a private firm and dumped it on the Museum-RKV Road, says a Corporation official

The health wing of the city Corporation imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on two persons who had collected waste from a private firm and dumped it on the Museum-RKV Road.

According to a Corporation official, Ambili and Anilkumar from Rajaji Nagar had collected large amounts of waste in sacks from the private firm, which is closing down, and dumped it by the roadside early in the morning.

The health team, led by health inspector S.S. Minu and junior health inspectors Arunkumar, Muhammed Rafi and Neena, caught the duo while they were dumping waste. The Corporation has contracted various agencies to collect waste from private establishments. The health team has been cracking down on illegal waste collectors who have been collecting waste on their own and dumping it in waterbodies and public spaces.

Last week, the team apprehended a three-member group that was dumping waste into the Marappalam canal near the Kuravankonam-Marappalam Road early in the morning.

Fake claims

Despite the civic body's steps to stop illegal waste collection, various groups have been collecting waste at a fee from houses and commercial establishments in various localities, claiming to be volunteers deployed by the Corporation.