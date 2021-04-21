Thiruvananthapuram Corporation opens COVID-19 control room

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 April 2021 20:40 IST

It will be operated by green army and volunteers of the health wing

The city Corporation has opened a COVID-19 control room for the public to reach out for any information regarding the pandemic. Mayor Arya Rajendran said that health supervisors would co-ordinate the activities of the control room, which will be operated by the green army and other volunteers working with the health wing of the Corporation. The control room can be contacted at 0471-2377702, 2377706

According to Corporation officials, the control room will also be a contact point for ambulance services, disinfection services for institutions and complaints regarding violation of COVID-19 protocols.

"Over the past few days, the Corporation has been constantly getting calls with a variety of doubts related to the pandemic protocol. Many people are confused as to whether their house is located in a containment zone or a micro containment zone and what it means if their area is declared as one. Some others call with doubts as to whether they can travel to another city during the night for important functions or meetings. People call with complaints of protocol violations too. The control room will have a support system to address all such queries and take steps if necessary. We will consider expanding the control room further based on the public response," said an official.

Less load

The Corporation had opened a control room last year as well after the pandemic outbreak. However, the load this time would be lesser as the Corporation is not running community kitchens, a major reason for the clarification calls last time. The rapid response teams in many of the wards have also been reactivated considering the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, only one vaccination camp could be organised by the Corporation on Wednesday due to the lack of vaccine supply. The Corporation has till Wednesday organised decentralised vaccination camps in around 40 wards, with the last one held in Mudavanmugal. There is a demand from councillors and the public from the other wards to organise camps there as well. With a supply of vaccine for the State expected to arrive by Wednesday night, the Corporation was hoping to organise camps in the remaining wards as well.