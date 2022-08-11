Thiruvananthapuram airport decked up with Tiranga lighting

August 11, 2022 20:55 IST

Special installations based on ‘Independence’ theme

As part of celebrating the 75th Independence Day, the Thiruvananthapuram International airport has been decorated with Tiranga lighting and special installations based on the theme ‘Independence’. The façade of the airport comes alive in the colours of the ‘tiranga’ when the lights are turned on by dusk.

Simultaneously, the LED lights on the street light poles, the architecture at the roundabout, lights fitted on shrubs and trees on the lower ground floor too reflect the saffron, white and green.

A big installation at the departure hall gives one an insight into the nation’s progress in diverse sectors over the years. Likewise, the installations at the domestic and international departure areas and the domestic arrival area give visitors the opportunity to click selfies to treasure the moment of having flown at an epochal moment in the nation’s history, said the airport in a release here on Thursday.

The façade and approach lighting and the installations will be in place till August 31. This is also a reiteration of the conscientious effort in connection with the #GatewayToGoodness campaign to highlight special moments and give people the opportunity to experience these, said the airport authorities.