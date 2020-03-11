Tete-a-tete with Pinarayi

Karthyayani Amma with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

11 March 2020 01:00 IST

Karthyayani Amma briefs CM on her computer studies

This was her second visit to the Secretariat to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. After greeting him, she promptly handed over the object in her hands, saying it was for him. He had, after all, presented her a certificate for her good show in the Aksharalaksham literacy examination.

Returning the object to her, the Chief Minister said she deserved to keep the honour she had received, for it was a recognition of her abilities.

The object was the Nari Shakti Puraskar received by Karthyayani Amma from President Ram Nath Kovind recently.

The Chief Minister then asked the 98-year-old Karthyayani Amma how her computer study was progressing. She said that after her morning tea, it was time for reading, writing, and computer. “How much can I disturb teacher. She too has household chores,” Karthyayani Amma said, looking at the literacy ‘prerak’ and her teacher Sathi.

She then gave tips for good health to Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran who came to visit her. Dosa made from ride, yam, and fenugreek was good for health, she claimed.

Minister for Power M.M. Mani asked how she was so smart at this age. Her reply was he too was smart, eliciting much laughter.

Karthyayani Amma was accompanied by Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority director P.S. Sreekala.

It was in August 2018 that Karthyayani Amma secured 98 marks out of 100 to get the first rank in the literacy exam. At her first meeting with the Chief Minister, she had expressed interest in learning computers and clearing the Class 10 equivalency examinations. Later, Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath had presented her with a laptop.

Karthyayani Amma was presented with the Nari Shakti Puraskar on the occaion of International Women’s Day.