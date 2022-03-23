Summer schedule of Thiruvananthapuram airport to have 540 weekly operations

The new summer schedule of flight services will come into effect on 27th March, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

March 23, 2022 20:49 IST

The new flight schedule for Thiruvananthapuram is up from the existing 348 flights

The new summer schedule of flight services from the Thiruvananthapuram international airport, which will come into effect on Sunday, will have 540 weekly air traffic movements from the airport as against existing 348. Weekly flight departures to 14 international destinations will be increased to 138 from the existing 95. Sharjah tops the chart with 30 departures a week, followed by Doha (18), Muscat and Dubai (17 each). Bangkok, Salalah, Hanimaadhoo (Maldives) are the new destinations added to the list. Advertising Advertising The weekly domestic flight departures to 12 destinations will go up to 132 from the existing 79. There will be 28 departures to Bengaluru alone, followed by Mumbai with 23 departures. There will be additional flight services to Kolkata, Pune, and Durgapur from the Thiruvananthapuram airport from this summer. All arrangements have been made for smooth traffic movement at the airport, said the airport authorities in a release.