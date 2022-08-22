SFI activists, police clash at Karyavattom college

Row over readmission of a former student

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 22, 2022 23:37 IST

A group of Students Federation of India (SFI) activists clashed with the police after the authorities of the Government College, Karyavattom, refused to re-admit a former student on Monday.

Tension prevailed on the campus after Rohit Raj who had completed the BSc course last year, but could not clear a few papers, sought a fresh admission in the same college. His request was apparently turned down by the college authorities who cited as reason the disciplinary action that had been taken against him.

This prompted a group of SFI workers to lay siege to the office of Principal A.S. Jaya. A team dispatched from the Kazhakuttam police station soon rushed to the college. While the protesters initially blocked their passage, the police forced their way onto the premises and managed to ‘rescue’ the Principal and enable her exit from the campus in a police jeep.

The agitators clashed with police officers prompting the latter to lathicharge them. Five SFI workers were taken into custody.

