Private hospitals to set aside beds

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 April 2021 20:31 IST

Around 1,000 beds in 24 private hospitals to be available for COVID patients

With the daily COVID-19 caseload in the district inching closer to the 1,000-mark, the district administration is pulling out all stops to find hospital beds for patients.

As part of maximising treatment facilities, it has been decided to set aside 20% of the beds in private hospitals in the district for COVID-19 patients, District Collector Navjot Khosa said after holding discussions with private hospitals here on Monday. The decision will ensure availability of about 1,000 beds in 24 private hospitals in the district for COVID-19 patients.

Patients in the ‘B’ and ‘C’ categories will be given priority in the hospitals. Ms. Khosa urged the private healthcare establishments to support the efforts of the government for effectively curbing the spread of the disease.

All private hospitals have been directed to appoint a nodal officer for matters related to the management of COVID-19 and they should remain in touch with the District Programme Management and Support Unit (DPMSU) which functions round-the-clock at the District Collectorate.

The nodal officers should have a clear idea about the facilities available for COVID-19 patients, including the number of beds, in their hospitals, the Collector said. The nodal officer will also be responsible for uploading the information on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal.

District Development Commissioner Vinay Goyal, District Medical Officer K. S. Shinu, Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) G. K. Suresh Kumar, health officials and representatives of private hospitals attended the online meeting.