Pipeline burst in Thiruvananthapuram: Corporation removing large quantities of mud from affected places

10 December 2021 20:24 IST

A group of 35 sanitation workers, along with volunteers from youth groups, started the clean-up work around 7 a.m. on Friday

The city Corporation’s health wing on Friday began the process of removing large quantities of mud that had accumulated in houses and on roads at Kanaka Nagar area in Vellayambalam following a rupture of the main water supply pipeline on Thursday.

Nearly 15 houses, the Kowdiar village office, tahsildar office and the Ayyankali Bhavan were inundated with muddy water after the pipeline rupture caused by an excavation undertaken by the Corporation. Several parked vehicles too were damaged in the flooding.

The civic body employed trucks to remove the mud. Affected houses were washed to remove dirt from floors and walls.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju and standing committee chairpersons visited the area to assess the damage. Mayor Arya Rajendran said in a press release that maintenance work on the damaged road would be taken up at the earliest.

Water supply

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) said in a press release that maintenance work on the pipelines were progressing. Installation of concrete pillars in the area from which mud had been removed was being carried out. The pipelines would be joined after this.

Meanwhile, water supply to affected areas was being provided from other lines. The KWA executive engineer said supply would be fully restored by Sunday evening.