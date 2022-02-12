No Pongala offering in public spaces

An artist performs Pottan Theyyam at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple as part of the Pongala festival on Friday evening.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 February 2022 20:13 IST

Only 1,500 people will be allowed inside temple on Pongala day

The district administration has issued guidelines for the Attukal Pongala festival to be held as per COVID-19 protocols later this month. Only a maximum of 1,500 will be given permission for prayers inside the temple on the Pongala day, as per the order issued by District Collector Navjot Khosa. Pongala offerings will be limited to house compounds. No Pongala offerings will be allowed in public spaces and roads.

Those entering the temple will have to produce an RT-PCR negative certificate from a test conducted within 72 hours or have a document which certifies that they have tested COVID-19 positive within the past three months. Children below 18 years who do not have any symptoms related to COVID-19 may participate along with family members.

Advertising

Advertising

Circular markings

People with symptoms will not be allowed inside the temple compound. The organisers have to ensure that the COVID-19 protocol is followed strictly inside the temple and within the compound. Equidistant circular markings have to be made on the ground to ensure physical distancing while the devotees are waiting in the queue. The organisers have to ensure that the devotees are following this. The police will regulate the crowd inside using barricades. Devotees have to wear masks and use hand sanitiser. On Friday, the State Disaster Management department had issued guidelines which stipulated that a maximum of 1,500 persons may participate in all religious festivals.