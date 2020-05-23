No new cases in capital district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 May 2020 23:00 IST

588 people under observation

The capital district reported no new COVID-19 cases for the second day on the trot on Saturday.

Ten people, including two from Kollam and one from Pathanamthitta, are currently being treated for the disease in Thiruvananthapuram. Adding to the district’s tally, one Thiruvananthapuram native is being treated in the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital.

The district administration placed 588 people under observation.

There are 5,775 people who are being monitored at present. Twenty one symptomatic people were admitted to hospitals on the day.

Two booked

The City police booked two persons under the provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, and the Kerala Public Health Act for jumping home quarantine. The accused duo, who had come from Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu and entered Kerala through the Aryankavu check-post, were located outside their homes under the Vanchiyoor and Thumba police station limits. They were subsequently sent to an institutional quarantine facility.

The police penalised 336 people for not wearing masks. Sixteen others were booked for other violations of the lockdown norms.

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police registered 118 cases, arrested 117 people, and seized 62 vehicles. Besides, 382 people were charged with petty cases for not wearing masks.

195 arrivals

The Inchivila inter-State border witnessed the arrival of 195 people, including 77 women and 32 children, on Saturday. Among them, 144 came from Tamil Nadu, 49 from Karnataka, and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. As many as 100 have arrived from COVID-19 red zone areas. All were sent to their houses.