Meet-the-Minister: 46 complaints disposed of in Thiruvananthapuram

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve interacts with industrialists during a Meet-the-Minister programme in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Thiruvananthapuram

17 July 2021 10:54 IST

Panel to study outdated clauses in industry-related laws

A total of 46 complaints from industrial entrepreneurs in the district were disposed of in a Meet-the-Minister programme chaired by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

As many as 103 complaints were received, out of which 86 were through e-mail and 17 were raised at the event venue.

A majority of the complaints that were not disposed of were related to bank loans. These were handed over to the representatives of the lead bank and an urgent report was sought.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Rajeeve said a three-member committee had been formed to have a relook at the outdated clauses in the industry-related laws in the State.

The committee, chaired by National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) Vice Chancellor K.C. Sunny, and consisting of former civil servant T. Nandakumar and Law Reforms Commission Vice Chairman K. Sasidharan Nair, will submit a report within three months. Suggestions will be sought from industry bodies and from the public. The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation will coordinate the activities of the committee.

He said that a new web portal was also being launched for similar programmes in other districts, so that complaints could be submitted through it.

The Minister said that officials had been instructed to ensure that representatives of the Industries Department were present in the district and State-level bankers’ committee meetings to solve issues regarding various industries.