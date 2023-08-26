ADVERTISEMENT

Man hacks two persons, held

August 26, 2023 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kazhakkutam police on Friday arrested a man on charges of hacking two persons, including a migrant worker, at Kalpana Colony around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Ajeesh, alias Korea Kochumon, a history-sheeter.

According to the police, he had gone to Kalpana Colony in search of another person with criminal records. He allegedly hacked Rajan, a resident of the colony, for refusing to divulge information about the person. Later, he hacked West Bengal-native Sumith Thalkar, who attempted to intervene upon seeing Ajeesh hacking Rajan. 

