Literacy Mission sets up library in city

Thiruvananthapuram

28 February 2020 00:57 IST

Facility in Pettah has 9,525 books

The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority has set up an informal education study centre and library at its headquarters at Pettah.

This is the first study centre and library to be set up under the State government in the informal education sector.

Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath inaugurated the study centre and library on Wednesday.

The library has 9,525 books. These were collected by literacy ‘preraks,’ learners, and literacy activists under the umbrella of the district literacy missions from publishers and writers for free. Works on informal education, articles, novels, children’s books, those on science and mathematics have been arranged in the library.

Literacy Mission director P.S. Sreekala said more books would be added to the collection in the days to come. The library was a good resource for those who wanted to know more about the informal education sector.

Prize for Kozhikode

The prize for the district that collected the most books was given away by the Minister to Kozhikode project coordinator Abdul Rashid.

He also presented prizes to 14 ‘preraks’ who collected the maximum number of books for the library.

Theatreperson Prasanth Narayanan handed over 10 books written by him to Mr. Ravindranath on the occasion.