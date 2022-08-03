Thiruvananthapuram

Journalists remembered in Thiruvananthapuram

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram August 03, 2022 22:54 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 22:54 IST

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists’ (KUWJ) Thiruvananthapuram district committee on Wednesday organised a function to remember R. Gopikrishnan, Metro Vaartha chief editor who passed away on Sunday, and mark the third death anniversary of K.M. Basheer, former Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief of Malayalam daily Siraj.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy inaugurated the function. Union district unit president Sanu George Thomas presided. UDF convener M.M. Hassan, union State president K.P. Reji, and Siraj director A. Saifuddin Haji were among those present.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gopikrishnan was remembered also at a function organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club. Minister for Electricity K. Krishnankutty, Mr. Chandy, former Speaker M. Vijayakumar, former Minister Pandalam Sudhakaran, BJP State vice president C. Sivankutty, and writer George Onakkoor were among those present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...