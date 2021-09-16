‘Festival on Pedals’ is back

Thiruvananthapuram

Online global bicycle cultural festival for students from Oct. 2 to 5

Cyclolsavam, an online international bicycle cultural festival, is back with its second edition. ‘Cyclolsavam – Festival on Pedals’ will be held from October 2 to 5.

It is aimed at giving students around the world a break from the monotony of lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic that kept them away from school for extended periods. The festival will provide a platform for them to showcase their talents and draw them towards cycling.

Besides competition events such as essay writing (Malayalam, English, Hindi), elocution (Hindi, Malayalam, English), painting, and poster-making, innovative competitions such as bicycle flower arrangement, video-production, and bicycle anthem will also be held.

In various languages

Reflecting its international character, elocution and essay competitions in languages such as French, German, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Assamese, and Garhwali have also been lined up.

There is a book review competition in which contestants in the Malayalam event have to review a book titled ‘Aamsterdamile Cyclelukal,’ penned by Raju Raphael. Similar competitions will be organised in other languages. The four-day event will include a seminar on ‘Women, environment, and cycling.’

Talks by cyclists

Cyclists from across the country and the world will also talk on topics such as ‘Cycling and sustainability,’ ’Sustainable cities,’ ‘Cycle chalao city bachao,’ ‘Carefree Sundays,’ Bicycle architecture biennale,’ and ‘Amsterdam the cycling capital of the world’.

The festival that attracted 458 participants last year is expecting to draw many more this time. Mayor Arya Rajendran recently released the logo of Cyclolsavam 2.0 in the presence of the city’s bicycle mayor Prakash Gopinath, junior bicycle mayor Madhur, ‘Bicycle Brigade’ captain Devadath, bicycle amabassador Anubhav, and Attukal ward councillor Unnikrishnan.