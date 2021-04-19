Depleting stock may throw vaccination drive out of gear in Thiruvananthapuram

Joining the fight: People wait in queues at the Jimmy George indoor stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Special Arrangement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 April 2021 00:59 IST

Only 10,000 Covishield doses left in district’s vaccine store while it needs nearly 35,000 doses a day

The district continued to struggle to keep its COVID-19 vaccination drive on course with only 10,000 Covishield doses left in its vaccine store.

The depleting stock has compelled the district health authorities to restrict its vaccine supply to major public health institutions on Monday.

While 2,000 doses will be allotted for the ongoing drive at the Jimmy George indoor stadium, the remaining is expected to be distributed among the Government Medical College Hospital here, Women and Children’s Hospital at Thycaud, Peroorkada District Model Hospital and other institutions up to the level of taluk hospitals at Chirayinkeezhu, Varkala, Attingal, Nedumangad, Neyyattinkara, Parassala and Vithura.

Fort Taluk Hospital will continue to administer Covaxin.

While primary and community health-care centres are unlikely to receive more stock, inoculation drives are expected to be disrupted at most places. While some primary health centres suspended the vaccination during the intensive COVID-19 testing drive in the past few days, health authorities hoped they possessed sufficient stock to last the day.

According to Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) G.K. Suresh Kumar, the paucity of vaccine doses put paid to the district administration’s efforts to expedite the vaccination drive. He pointed out that various organisations, including the traders’ bodies, residents’ associations, public offices and other institutions, had geared up to become part of the mass inoculation campaign.

He pointed out that the district would require a daily stock of nearly 35,000 doses to ensure the programme went ahead in full swing in around 140 vaccination sites.

8,474 vaccinated

On Sunday, 8,474 people were administered the vaccine. Among them, 7,316 people received Covishield. Jimmy George Indoor Stadium witnessed a huge rush as around 1,800 people were administered the vaccine. Around 500 people, who were sent back the previous day owing to lack of stock, were provided priority during the vaccination drive.