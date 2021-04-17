COVID-19: Restrictions imposed at Medical College Hospital, universities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 April 2021 20:08 IST

Only one bystander permitted for each patient

Government Medical College Hospital, Kerala University and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) have restricted entry of visitors to their premises in view of the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases.

The critical situation has prompted the hospital authorities to curb visitors’ entry from Monday onwards until further notice. Only one bystander will be permitted for each patient as part of preventing crowding. The pandemic norms will also be strictly enforced at the canteens on the campus.

Kerala University

Kerala University announced a week’s restriction for visitors that commenced on Saturday and will remain in place until April 24. The curbs have been introduced in line with the guidelines issued by the Central and State governments.

In the meantime, those requiring information on various purposes can contact the university’s enquiry section by dialling 9188526670, 9188526674, 9188526671 or 9188526675. All fees, including examination fees, can be paid online. Further details can be obtained from the university website.

KTU

Those seeking entry to the KTU headquarters on the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) campus will be required to request permission through e-mail sent to pro@ktu.edu.in at least two days in advance of the planned visit. For general enquiries, students can contact the university over phone on 0471-785699. The e-governance support section can be contacted at 0471-2593120, 2593128 and 2590029.