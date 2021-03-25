COVID-19: 202 new cases in Thiruvananthapuram district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 March 2021 20:35 IST

175 recoveries reported on Thursday

In all, 202 new COVID-19 cases and 175 recoveries were reported in the district on Thursday. Currently, 2,133 people are under treatment for the disease, the district administration said.

Of the new cases on Thursday, local transmission accounted for 160 of them. The death toll in the district stands at 867. Presently, 16,953 people are quarantined in the district as part of precautionary measures.

