Thiruvananthapuram sees a spike in cases as 522 test positive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 January 2021 09:23 IST

2,286 cases in district since January 19

The COVID-19 case graph in Thiruvananthapuram continued to rise as 522 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday. Raising the spectre of yet another spike in the capital district, as many as 2,286 people have been diagnosed with the disease since January 19.

While 428 people have recovered from the disease, the number of active cases stood at 4,019. While most of the cases have been attributed to local transmission, six health workers are among those newly diagnosed with the disease.

A total of 1,773 people were placed in quarantine while 1,612 others were permitted to conclude self-isolation after testing negative for the virus. There are currently 21,114 people quarantined at houses and 55 in various institutions.

Advertising

Advertising