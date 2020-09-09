Capital getting ready for safe conduct of NEET

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 September 2020 22:13 IST

COVID-19-positive candidates not to be allowed to write exam

The district administration has issued safety guidelines for the conduct of the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) for undergraduate medical courses.

The guidelines were formulated based on discussions with examination supervisors and police officers in a meeting chaired by District Collector Navjot Khosa on Wednesday.

As per the decision of the National Testing Agency, students who are COVID-19 positive will not be allowed to write the examination. Steps will be taken to avoid crowding at the test centres. Barricades will be put up within 100 metres of all test centres, and police and student cadets will be deployed here. Only students will be allowed entry beyond the barricade. Parents will not be allowed under any circumstances.

Only a parent or a driver should be present in the vehicle dropping the student at the test centre. The parent should stay inside the vehicle provided there is parking space at the test centre. Else, they should return after dropping the student.

Students should be present at the examination centre at the time mentioned in the hall ticket. The authorities at the test centre should ensure that students are not leaving together but split as groups in regular intervals.

Only a maximum of 12 students should be allowed in an examination hall. Separate halls will be readied for students from containment zones and those in quarantine. Such students should inform this to the centre supervisors in advance. A separate walk way should be earmarked from the entry point to the examination hall for these students.

All students should be scanned with thermal scanners and provided with sanitiser. Volunteers and security staff will be deployed for this purpose. The furniture and the toilets have to be disinfected on the day of the examination. Students should not be allowed to group together under any circumstances.

Special facilities as specified in the National Testing Agency’s guidelines for physical checks on the students should be readied. The centre supervisors have the responsibility of keeping safe in special pouches the materials that are not allowed into the examination hall.

The medical officer at the nearest primary health centre has to check whether the arrangements at each centre are satisfactory before September 12.