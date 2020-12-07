BJP has accepted defeat: V. Sivankutty

V. Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 December 2020 08:46 IST

In a statement, CPI (M) leader V. Sivankutty, accused BJP district president V.V. Rajesh of making outlandish claims in a bid to confuse voters

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has claimed that the BJP has virtually accepted defeat in the polls to Thiruvananthapuram Corporation by accusing the CPI (M)-led coalition of entering into a pact with the United Democratic Front (UDF) as a last gasp electoral strategy.

In a statement, CPI (M) leader V. Sivankutty, who is secretary of the LDF’s election committee for the Corporation polls, accused BJP district president V.V. Rajesh of making outlandish claims in a bid to confuse voters.

Lashing out at Mr. Rajesh’s allegations that the LDF has also sided with extremist organisations, Mr. Sivankutty said that the coalition held a tradition of keeping such forces at bay, unmindful of electoral gains. He also challenged the BJP to back its claim by pinpointing any ward that has been witnessing the electoral understanding as alleged.

“On the other hand, the BJP has fielded either weak candidates or no one in several wards, including Mudavanmugal,” he alleged.