BJP blames ‘Left wave’ for poor show

A day after the Assembly election results were announced, BJP district president V. V. Rajesh noted that the ‘Left wave’ and a combination of other factors prevented the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from achieving intended targets in the district.

The district unit of the BJP has initiated a detailed assessment of the party’s performance, especially in Nemom, the high-profile segment which it lost to the CPI(M), Mr. Rajesh said on Monday.

“Our mandalam meetings are in progress. But if you look at the results, the BJP’s votes have increased significantly in constituencies such as Attingal and Chirayinkeezhu. On the other hand, they have dipped slightly in segments such as Parassala and Vattiyoorkavu. The Left wave was a factor, but the party has secured the sure votes from the BJP-RSS fold in the district,” he said.

While the ground-level assessment in Nemom is still on, Mr. Rajesh observed that the Nair-Ezhava votes in the segment may have been split between the BJP and the UDF. He alleged that a section of the minority votes flowed to the Left under the guidance of the SDPI in segments where the odds were in BJP’s favour.

False impressions contributed to the ‘Left wave,’ according to Mr. Rajesh.