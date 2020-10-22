Award for Malayalam film, actor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 October 2020 11:15 IST

Malayalam film Kaanthi, directed by Ashok R. Nath, has won the award for the best film at the India International Film Festival of Boston held this week.

Actor Shylaja P. Ambu, who played one of the lead roles in the film, won the award for the best actor (female). The festival that was held online this year featured around 110 films from 15 languages.

Kaanthi tells the story of Neelamma, a tribal woman, and her struggles to provide eyesight for her visually challenged daughter Kaanthi. Shylaja has been active in the theatre and cinema circuit for the past two decades.

As a member of the Manaveeyam Theruvorakoottam, a collective of artists and activists who organise regular events on the Manaveeyam Veethi in the capital, she has been a regular performer of street plays and folk songs.