AG&P Pratham reduces CNG price in three districts by ₹2.5 a kg

March 10, 2024 10:10 am | Updated 10:10 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

AG&P Pratham, the compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas provider, has reduced the price of CNG in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha districts by ₹2.5 a kg. AG&P Pratham, a player in the city gas distribution (CGD) space, has revised the CNG rate from ₹88 a kg to ₹85.5 a kg.

Focussed on promoting CNG as an alternative automobile fuel, AG&P Pratham hopes the savings will foster a steady growth of CNG vehicles in the region. Auto, car, small commercial vehicles, truck and bus owners using CNG fuel will save up to 35% and 50% compared to diesel and petrol, respectively, a statement from the company said.

Ajith V. Nagandran, the company’s regional head, said in the statement that the price cut was aimed at elevating CNG’s status as the preferred fuel among vehicle owners and encouraging them to shift to CNG.

In Kerala, AG&P Pratham operates 34 CNG stations and plans to set up 150 more in the coming years.

