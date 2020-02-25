Aadhaar kendra to open in city

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 February 2020 00:52 IST

Lakshmikanta Dash, Assistant Director General, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), will inaugurate the first CSC Aadhaar Seva Kendra in the State at Deepa Arcade, Convent Road, near General Hospital junction, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The government’s digital initiative, Common Service Centres (CSCs), plans to open new centres for Aadhaar enrollment and other services in 700 districts across India by this year. The decision to restart Aadhaar services enrollment comes after it was stopped in 2017 due to security concerns and poor infrastructure.

The UIDAI has approved the proposal to restart the Aadhaar services. Aadhaar services will be available on all working days. No fee will be charged for new enrollments and mandatory biometric updation. Other services will be charged as per UIDAI guidelines.

