A friend truly in need and deed

Thiruvananthapuram

20 September 2020 18:44 IST

Amigos, a collective of trasmen, is all set to support the community

Before Manu Karthika came out five years ago, he had been confused about his gender identity but had no other transman to turn to or get support from. He had an MBA degree but no suitable job. He had to face all his struggles alone. His experiences had him thinking that other transmen, in their transition from female to male, should not have to face the difficulties he did. Thus was born Amigos, a platform for empowering transmen.

Amigos, used to refer to a friend, has been set up under the umbrella of Queerythm, a community-based organisation for the LGBTIQ people. Queerythm had a year-and-a-half ago set up Thanal, a care and short-stay home for transmen, with the support of the Social Justice Department, at Kunnukuzhy here. Taking a leap mforward, it has set up an independent collective for transmen to increase their visibility, support their education, employment, and bring them towards a sustainable life, says Prijith P.K., president of Queerythm.

A self-help group under Kudumbashree through Amigos is also on the cards to identify employment opportunities. Crisis intervention is another important aim of the group.

An executive body for Amigos has also been formed. It comprises transmen and non-binary persons who are assigned female at birth.

Prijith says compared to transwomen, transmen are invisible, though their numbers are enough to warrant setting up of a collective. Some transmen have stayed at Thanal, others have made enquiries, and still others have attended counselling, but there are many more who are still to be reached.

Manu who is the president of Amigos, says there a number of educated transmen who are disclosing their identity but their transition from female to male is very difficult and they need help through it, be it to alleviate worries about physical safety, get legal aid, or for hormone replacement therapy or sex reassignment surgery.

Now, they need not worry about which hospital or doctor or psychiatrist to approach or whom to talk about the changes in their body, as there is an entire group that has gone through these experiences to guide them. Moreover, a collective group can also make its voice heard effectively to the government or any other agency, points out Manu.

Shine Rahman, Sampath, Arjun Geeta, and Krishna Vardhan are the other office-bearers of Amigos.