531 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 September 2020 21:06 IST

448 cases out of contact, COVID-19 claims six more

The district reported 531 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, even as the death toll rose to 127 with six more recent deaths confirmed.

In an alarming development, 112 people at Santhimandiram, a rehabilitation centre for the aged and the destitute at Vettinad, Vembayam, have tested positive. Inmates constitute a majority of the patients. Five inmates tested positive on Monday and Tuesday, and 107 more were diagnosed with the disease on Wednesday when 140 people underwent antigen tests.

The data is not part of the official list for Wednesday.

At present, the patients are being cared for at the institution itself. Doctors have been posted at the institution to ensure proper care, District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr. K.S. Shinu says. Around 12 inmates, who tested negative, were shifted to a quarantine centre run by the local panchayat.

The six deceased in the district include a 65-year-old man from Vizhinjam who died on August 21; a 21-year-old man from Balaramapuram who died on September 4; a 68-year-old man from Manacaud and a 70-year-old woman from Malayinkeezhu who died on September 5; and a 70-year-old man from Vallakadavu; and a 76-year-old woman from Valiyathura who died on September 6.

Disease transmission through contact accounted for 448 cases on Wednesday. In 54 cases, the source of infection remained uncertain. The day’s caseload also included 26 health workers. As many as 613 people have also tested negative.

Meanwhile, the Corporation area and the eastern parts of the district continues to report a high number of cases. The situation in the coastal areas, on the other hand, is showing improvement, the DMO says. Post-Onam, there has been an increase in the number of family clusters among the new cases.

Manacaud reported 18 new cases while Valiyathura reported 15 cases including one death. Eleven persons tested positive in Vithura, nine in Venjaramoodu, seven each in Thirumala, Vellarada and Ookkode, and six each in Parassala, Nemom and Pappanamcode.

As many as 1,200 people were newly placed under COVID-19 surveillance in the district on Wednesday, even as 806 people completed the quarantine period without developing symptoms. As on Wednesday, 23,403 people are currently under surveillance in the district, of which 19,351 people are in home quarantine.