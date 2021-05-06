Coronavirus | 3,727 fresh cases in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 May 2021 11:21 IST

18 more deaths attributed to disease, test positivity rate remains high at 23%

The district reported more new COVID-19 infections and deaths on Wednesday as it continued to battle the second wave of the pandemic.

Eighteen deaths that occurred on May 2 and May 3 were attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the district so far to 1,061. The deceased included eight males and 10 females in the 40-70 age bracket, according to official data.

The district reported 3,727 new COVID-19 cases and 2,221 recoveries on Wednesday. The test positivity rate (TPR) continued to be high at 23%. The active case pool stood at 31,179 cases. Of the new cases, local transmission of the infection accounted for 3,267 cases. The day's tally also contained two health workers, the district administration said.

Three more CFLTCs

As many as 5,000 people were instructed to go into quarantine in the district on Wednesday as part of precautionary measures, taking the total number of people under surveillance to 80,616. In all, 3,252 people completed the observation period on Wednesday. The district has reported 16,100 new cases since May 1.

With no let-up in COVID-19 caseload, the district administration has opened more COVID first-line treatment centres (CFLTC) and domiciliary care centres (DCC). New CFLTCs have now been opened in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kattakada and Nedumangad taluks, and this adds another 200 beds for COVID-19 care in the district.

A DCC has been opened in Kilimanoor, which can accommodate 100 patients. The staff required for the facilities will be posted soon, said District Collector Navjot Khosa.

Meanwhile, more containment zones were declared in the district. Chellamangalam, Chalai (excluding market) and Vazhuthacaud in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Muthamkonam in Nedumangad municipality; Kallambalam in Karavaram grama panchayat; Eruthavoor, Russelpuram, Punnackad, Thalayil, Chamavila and Manali in Balaramapuram grama panchayat; Kannamkara, Manamboor, Kodothookikunnu in Manamboor panchayat; Thattathumala in Pazhayakunnumel panchayat; Palkulangara, Ayiroor and Anamugham in Perumkadavila panchayat.

Ambulance service

The following are the COVID-19 ambulance control room numbers: Attingal: 0470-2620090, Nedumangad: 0472-2800004, Neyyartinkkara: 0471-2222257, Thiruvananthapuram: 0471-2471088, 2477088, Collectorate war room: 0471 2733433, 1071, 9188610100, Ambulance control room: 0471-2731330.