353 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

28 January 2021 10:39 IST

250 contact cases, 354 recoveries

The district reported 353 new COVID-19 cases and 354 recoveries on Wednesday.

The active case pool stood at 4,336, the district administration said. The death toll rose to 728 with two more recent deaths added to the official list on Tuesday.

Local transmission accounted for 250 cases. The list also included two health workers. On Wednesday, 1,428 more people were quarantined in the district. With this, the number of people currently in quarantine in Thiruvananthapuram district had risen to 22,168. The district had reported 525 new cases and 372 recoveries on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising