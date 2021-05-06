2,865 test positive in Kottayam

A health worker administering COVID-19 vaccine to an elderly person in an autorickshaw. A scene from the Baker memorial School in Kottayam on Thursday.

KOTTAYAM

06 May 2021 22:44 IST

2,854 get disease through local transmission, TPR at 26.47%.

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kottayam continued to surge with as many as 2,865 people testing positive for the virus on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 2,854 people s contracted the virus through local transmission. The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day was 26.47%, sources said.

Among the local bodies, the pandemic situation continued to remain worse within the Kottayam municipality that reported 293 fresh cases, followed by Changanassery and Vazhoor with 122 and 118 cases receptively.

With 3,103 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 15,961 active cases, while 62,677 people remain under surveillance.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, as many as 1,341 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Of this, 1,301 persons contracted the virus through local transmission.

With 117 cases, Thiruvalla reported the highest number of cases, followed by Pathanamthitta with 96.

The district also reported nine more COVID-19-related deaths.

As many as 864 people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of active cases to 11,934 while 27,734 others are under surveillance. In view of the rising number of cases, District Medical Officer A.L. Sheeja urged the public to adopt measures to contain the virus spread within family circles.

“Just over 1,000 cases and 10 COVID-19 deaths are being reported on a daily basis. About 50% of the infections happen within families and to check this, the home isolation norms should be strictly followed,” the DMO said.

The Thiruvalla municipality alone reported 636 cases over the past one week, while Pathanamthitta registered 521 cases.

(With contribution from Pathanamthitta bureau)