271 new cases, 265 recoveries in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 December 2020 01:20 IST

The district recorded 271 COVID-19 cases and 265 recoveries on Thursday as the number of active cases remained almost stable at 3,396.

The death toll rose to 607 with the death of a 62-year-old Nagercoil native being attributed to the disease. While the tally is almost double that of Thrissur (303) that is currently second, the case fatality ratio in Thiruvananthapuram stood at 0.78.

While almost all of the new cases have been attributed to local transmission, five health-care workers are among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The district administration placed 1,578 people under quarantine on the day