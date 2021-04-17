14,476 undergo COVID-19 tests in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 April 2021 00:23 IST

As many as 14,476 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the district on Friday as part of the Statewide mass testing drive to contain the virus. The numbers include tests conducted across 123 government facilities, including the primary health centres, community health centres, taluk and district hospitals, 20 mobile testing facilities, as well as private hospitals.

The actual number of testing for the day could be further higher as the count of tests conducted on passengers arriving at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport had not become available.

Out of the total tests, in the district more than 11,000 were RT-PCR tests, while around 3,000 were antigen tests.

Advertising

Advertising

The two-day mass testing drive will continue on Saturday.