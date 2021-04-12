Yakshagana yet to evolve to contemporary issues: Aithal

MANGALURU

12 April 2021 00:48 IST

Yakshagana in the present traditional form is yet to evolve to contemporary issues and concerns, said B.R. Venkataramana Aithal, senior theatre person and former Principal of Ninasam Ranga Shikshana Kendra, Heggodu, here on Saturday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a workshop “Yakshagana: Vartamanada Belakinalli Maruchintane”, Mr. Aithal said that Yakshagana, which is a comprehensive theatre art form, is facing a challenge in presenting contemporary issues in the traditional form. This theatre art form is yet to see new experiments in writing and presentation.

“We should tender an apology to theatre person Shivaram Karanth for not having accepted the experiments that he brought into Yakshagana presentation,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Folklore researcher and former Vice-Chancellor of Folklore University K. Chinnappa Gowda said that there should be a discussion on how to present Yakshagana in a three-hour period. There should be a serious thought given to why the number of Yakshagana troupes is increasing, which, he said, has not led to a corresponding increase in the quality of artistes. When Yakshagana troupes stage Jesus Christ and Veerarani Abbakka, artistes should have to make preparations to present them effectively.

Chairman of Karnataka Yakshagana Academy M.A. Hegde and Principal of St. Aloysius College Praveen Martis also spoke. The Yakshagana team of the college presented Yakshagana ballet Macbeth.