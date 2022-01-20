Yakshagana artiste dies in road accident near Moodbidri

Vaman Devadiga

MANGALURU

20 January 2022 10:21 IST

He was returning home after a performance at Koni in Udupi district

A 46-year-old Yakshagana artiste died after his motorcycle was hit by a car at Kallabettu, near Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district, in the early hours of January 20.

The Moodbidri police gave the name of the victim as Vaman Devadiga of Venur in Belthangady taluk.

The police said Vaman, who was with Hiriyadka Mela, was returning after performing in a Yakshagana at Konki in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district. Around 6 a.m., near Kallabettu, Vaman fell off his motorcycle after a head-on collision with a car. He died on the spot. Two persons in the car were injured and admitted to a private hospital in Moodbidri.

Vaman was known for his ‘Stri Vesha’ and ‘Raja vesha’ roles in Yakshagana.