Woman police face more stress: Police Commissioner

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 14, 2022 23:32 IST

Personnel at a workshop on managing stress at the Police Commissioner’s office in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

To help woman police personnel overcome workplace pressure and challenges at the home front, the city police held a three-day workshop for the 150-odd women police personnel starting Wednesday. The workshop is conducted by experts from Art of Living.

Inaugurating the workshop, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said it is a challenge, especially for women personnel, to maintain a fine balance between the workplace pressure and pressure at the domestic front. The pressure increases while working in a sensitive place like Mangaluru, where there is lot of expectation of people from the police.

During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mangaluru on September 2, good number of women police personnel from the city and other districts took part in briefing, rehersal and other preparations held for four days before the visit. “To help mitigate the stress among women personnel, we approached the Art of Living, who agreed to hold the three-day workshop,” he said.

Support our reporting.
During the workshop, Mr. Kumar said the personnel will be involved in activities which will build physcial health but also improve their mental and spiritual health. “All we want is a transformation of our women personnel, which goes a long way will benefit people at large,” he said.

Art of Living Trainers Vijay Kumar and Rashmi Anil Kumar also spoke. Deputy Commissioners of Police Anshu Kumar and B.P. Dinesh Kumar and Assistant Commissioners of Police P.A. Hegde, Dinakar Shetty and Geeta Kulkarni were present.

