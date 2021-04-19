Woman head constable from Mangaluru found at rave party suspended

Mangaluru

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar has suspended head constable Srilata, who was among the 130 persons arrested by the Hassan police following a raid on a private homestay near K. Hoskote in Alur taluk on April 10 night. A rave party was in progress at the homestay.

Mr. Kumar told reporters that Ms. Srilata worked in the Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station in Mangaluru. She has been accused of misusing her position to claim before the Hassan police that she was an ASI attached to Mangaluru’s Central Crime Branch. The Hassan police arrested and released her following bail given at the police station.

The Hassan police will investigate the role of Ms. Srilata and her son in the party held at the homestay.

A team of Hassan police, led by Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, had raided the private homestay while people from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Goa, and other places were attending the party. Alcohol and some intoxicants were allegedly being supplied there illegally. The police seized 20 cars, more than 50 two-wheelers, a few bottles of liquor, and cannabis packets from the homestay.