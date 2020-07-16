Week-long lockdown begins in Dakshina Kannada district

MANGALURU

16 July 2020 22:34 IST

The week-long lockdown imposed on Dakshina Kannada to control the spread of COVID-19 began on Thursday.

Though the lockdown has been relaxed for three hours from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. to enable people to purchase groceries and other essential commodities, there were not many customers in the vegetable, fish and super markets in Mangaluru. As it rained heavily in the city on Thursday morning, people did not venture out of their houses to purchase essential commodities. A majority of government departments, except those providing emergency services, and commercial establishments remained closed. There was no public transport with autorickshaws, taxis and buses remaining off the road.

The movement of people came to a grinding halt after 11 a.m. with roads wearing a deserted look. The lockdown will be in force till 5 a.m. on July 23.

Advertising

Advertising

Udupi seals borders

In the neighbouring Udupi district, the district administration has not imposed any lockdown. Instead, it has sealed the borders with Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagluru districts since Wednesday night.

At the Hejamady check-post on the borders with Dakshina Kannada, the police allowed only those who required travelling for emergency medical cases to pass through.