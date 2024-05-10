‘Webcasting of SSLC examination-1 has brought out the real result’

Webcasting of SSLC examination-1 from all the centres has been the major reason for Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts getting the top two places in terms of results of the examination, while initiatives like holding of special classes for slow learners, regular motivation talks, and holding series of pre-preparatory tests, have also contributed to students of the region do well in the examination.

“This year’s result is the fair reflection on the effort put in by teachers of the two coastal districts to ensure students pass the examination in the right way,” said a senior government high school teacher from Dakshina Kannada. Webcasting has practically ruled out unfair means reportedly adopted in some regions of the State for passing examinations, the teacher said.

A total of 13,246 of the 14,018 Class 10 students from passed from Udupi district with the overall pass percentage of 94% and take the top place in the SSLC examination-1. Among the 13,246 who passed included 12,860 regular students (97%), and 332 regular repeater students (64%). The highest of 3,362 students are from Udupi block, followed by 2,643 from Brahmavar block, 2,623 from Karkala block, 2,607 from Kundapura block and 2,011 students from Byndoor block. As many as 1,565 students are in the A+ grade with scores more than 90%, while 3,127 are in A grade with marks between 70 and 90%.

It was way back in 2015 that the Udupi district had topped the state with the pass percentage of 93.37. It also topped in 2017 and 2018 with pass percentages of 84.23 and 88.3 respectively. Udupi district was ranked 13 and 11 in 2022 and 2023 with pass percentages of 89.46 and 91 respectively.

In Dakshina Kannada

Of the 29,701 students who wrote the exam from Dakshina Kannada, 27,360 passed and the pass percentage was at 92.12. Of the 27,360 who passed, 26,152 were regular students, 339 were private students, 869 were repeaters. The highest group of 5,375 students passed from Bantwal block, followed by 5,178 from Mangaluru North, 4,944 from Mangaluru South, 4575 from Puttur, 3,720 from Belthangady, 1,811 from Moodbidri and 1,757 from Sullia block. A total of 270 of 527 schools in the district have secured 100% result.

Dakshina Kannada DDPI Venkatesh Patagar said teachers ensured individual care of students. Special after-school classes were held for slow learners where writing work was given. “We (teachers) ensured we complied with the process of preparation, which has been followed all these years, and prepared students to answer all types of questions,” Mr. Patagar said.

“We focused on the process of preparation of students. While asking teachers not to be bothered about the result, we kept on motivating teachers to bring out the best from students,” said Udupi Deputy Director of Public Instruction K. Ganapathi. Apart from holding regular tests and online classes by subject experts, a series of pre-preparatory tests were also held. “We kept students engaged till the end of examination-1,” Mr. Ganapathi said. To relieve them of examination stress, a mock examination was held 10 days before the annual examination, he said.

